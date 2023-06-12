The Drift: Sudbury nickel, copper explorers making strides to turn projects into mines – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 9, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Magna Mining, SPC Nickel bring new ideas in finding new mineral zones around old mines

Two Sudbury junior miners are laying the groundwork for the next generation of nickel, copper and platinum group metal mines in the basin. Magna Mining is tapping the width and depth of a mineralized zone near the surface of its Crean Hill Project that could speed a former mine back into production.

The hometown junior miner sees open-ended potential in a footwall zone at the former Crean Hill Mine. The zone was originally discovered 15 years ago but never mined by a previous operator.

Magna is drilling into the 109 Footwall Zone to better understanding of it. The company believes the footwall zones at Crean Hill could be mined in the short to medium term.

In the last few months, Magna has been metering out assay results from a short hole drilling program where it’s been seeing high-grade intercepts of nickel, copper and platinum group metals near the surface at its Crean Hill property, located on the southwest end of the Sudbury basin.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/the-drift-sudbury-nickel-copper-explorers-making-strides-to-turn-projects-into-mines-7117762