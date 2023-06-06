Indigenous development groups kick off study for lithium processing plant – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 6, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Minodahmun Development and Three Fires Group shoulder their way into the BEV supply chain

Two Indigenous economic developments groups – one in northwestern Ontario and one in southwestern Ontario – are teaming up to break into the battery electric and lithium supply chain in a big way.

Greenstone-based Minodahmun Development LP it is teaming up with the Three Fires Group of Kettle Point to form a “Mines to Battery” partnership that involves advancing the concept of a lithium refinery. The two entities posted a joint news release on the partnership, June 6.

Minodahmun is noted for its involvement in the training and development of an Indigenous workforce for the open-pit gold mine construction project underway south of Geraldton. Three Fires is joint venturing with Electra Battery Materials on a supply agreement to feed black mass material for its Temiskaming refinery’s recycling operation, now in its early stages of operation.

The headliner in this partnership is the news that the two groups have started a feasibility study revolving around a lithium processing facility – a location not mentioned – to convert Northern Ontario-mined lithium into battery-grade lithium required by electric vehicle manufacturers in the south.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/manufacturing/indigenous-development-groups-kick-off-study-for-lithium-processing-plant-7103918