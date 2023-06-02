Future of battery electric vehicles the focus at Sudbury conference – by Amanda Hicks (CTV News Northern Ontario – June 1, 2023)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

The second annual battery electric vehicle (BEV) conference is under way at Cambrian College in Sudbury. Day 1 of the two-day Mines to Mobility Conference began Wednesday, drawing out leaders in mining, automotive and supply.

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said the conference is huge for the city. “It not only showcases what we do in Sudbury, but all the resources we have here. But having the world come here and have that discussion about battery electric vehicles and the future of it,” Lefebvre said. Devin Arthur, president of the EV Society of Greater Sudbury, said some of the challenges in the EV industry is a lack of supply.

“The batteries for electric vehicles require critical minerals, nickel, copper, lithium,” he said. “The projections are showing right now we need much more and we need a lot, exponentially amount more, so we need to find a way to fix that production.”

Arthur said EV ownership has increased in Sudbury by 50 per cent. “Every year, it’s rising exponentially and there’s so many models right now that are coming out all the time,” he said.

“There’s going to be a point where you won’t be able to buy a gas vehicle anymore.”

