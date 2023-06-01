Stellantis says it awaits ‘official answer’ from Ottawa amid report there’s a tentative deal to save EV plant – by Robert Benzie and Tonda MacCharles (Toronto Star – May 1, 2023)

https://www.thestar.com/

Auto giant Stellantis says it is still awaiting a formal offer from the federal and provincial governments in order to keep its massive new battery factory in Windsor.

Auto giant Stellantis says it is still awaiting a formal offer from the federal government in order to keep its massive new battery factory in Windsor. The Star reported Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford reached a tentative deal on subsidies to ensure the plant’s survival.

But the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep and Fiat said Thursday it has not received anything in writing from Ottawa. “Stellantis doesn’t confirm what has been reported and hasn’t yet received any official answer to its letters,” said Stellantis Canada communications head LouAnn Gosselin.

Sources, speaking confidentially in order to discuss the negotiations, said Ford told his federal counterparts early Wednesday morning that his government would “step up” to ensure Stellantis doesn’t relocate the EV facilities to the U.S.

Insiders say the premier’s assurance — and his personal rapport with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is also finance minister — cleared a major hurdle to a final agreement with Stellantis.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thestar.com/politics/provincial/2023/06/01/stellantis-says-it-awaits-official-answer-from-ottawa-amid-reports-theres-a-deal-to-save-ev-plant.html