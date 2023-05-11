Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada faces court in June – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – May 9, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

The top lawyer for Lithium Americas’ (TSX: LAC; NYSE: LAC) Thacker Pass project, which is developing the largest lithium deposit in the United States in northwest Nevada, says it could be free of legal challenges by late summer or early fall.

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is to hear arguments against the project on Jun. 26 and a ruling could be handed down within a few months, according to Laura Granier, a lawyer with Holland & Hart, which represents Lithium Americas.

“We should probably have a decision sometime this summer,” Granier told the Current Trends in Mining Finance conference in New York on Monday. “Last Friday was the deadline for what we call our friendly court briefs or amicus briefs and there was quite an outpouring of support which is fantastic because this project is so important to our country.”

Vancouver-based Lithium Americas is aiming to mine and process enough lithium carbonate on the Nevada site for batteries to power a million vehicles a year. GM said in January it would invest US$650 million in the project and take all the lithium from its first phase of 40,000 tonnes of lithium per year expected to begin in the second half of 2026. Phase two is to ramp up production to 80,000 tonnes a year.

