Ontario First Nations launch suit against province, feds over decision-making powers – by Liam Casey (Canadian Press/Global News – April 26,2023)

Leaders of northern Ontario First Nations descended upon Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday to deliver a message to the province: they want to be equal partners on any kind of development in their territories.

As part of making their point, the First Nations throughout Treaty 9 territory – which encompasses much of northern Ontario – launched a lawsuit against the province and the federal government, alleging they haven’t been properly consulted on decisions involving their land.

At issue is Treaty 9, signed in 1905, which states that the First Nations “cede, release, surrender and yield” their land in exchange for designated reservations and the ability to live, fish and hunt anywhere in their territory.

The First Nations say the governments originally pledged “co-jurisdiction,” which was meant to include shared decision-making on the land and water within the vast territory. But they say the governments then wrote up the treaty that included the clause, which they say was never explained to them.

