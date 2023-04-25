NDP vows protection from coal mining for Eastern Slopes – by Brodie Thomas (Calgary Herald – April 22, 2023)

https://calgaryherald.com/

The Alberta NDP is promising to bring in permanent protections of the Eastern Slopes from coal mining, if elected. Calgary-Mountain View MLA Kathleen Ganley made the announcement alongside Banff-Kananaskis NDP candidate Sarah Elmeligi and Livingstone-Macleod NDP candidate Kevin Van Tighem.

Ganley said a government led by Rachel Notley would bring in the Eastern Slopes Protection Act, which would permanently ban coal mining in the sensitive area and close any loopholes.

“An Alberta NDP government will protect the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains and our province and our province’s headwaters by banning coal mining in these sensitive areas,” said Ganley. Postmedia reached out to the province for a response to the NDP’s announcement but did not receive a response.

In May 2020, the UCP government repealed a 1976 coal policy, which opened the door to coal mining in the Eastern Slopes.

For the rest of this article: https://calgaryherald.com/news/politics/ndp-vows-protection-from-coal-mining-for-eastern-slopes