[Elliot Lake] Local historian recalls city since his family’s arrival in 1957 – by Kris Svela (Elliot Lake Today – April 14, 2023)

https://www.elliotlaketoday.com/

According to him there were at least two major shopping spots, Kressge and Hudson Bay, where he would eventually have one of his first jobs

Elliot Lake’s Historical Society hosted its monthly meeting Wednesday with special guest speaker and local historian Bill Gareau talking about his memories of the community since his family moved here in 1957.

Gareau is well known on Facebook as he regularly posts historical pictures of mining works in Elliot Lake from 1955 to the mid- 1990s when uranium mining operations closed here. His parents settled during in Elliot Lake with the mining rush is 1957 and Gareau and his own family have lived her ever since.

Society chair Marie Murphy-Foran welcomed those attending the Wednesday evening meeting held at the ski chalet at Mt. Dufour. “I’m very, very pleased to see so many out here,” she said. “As time goes on we’re hoping we can grow this organization so we can celebrate the great history of Elliot Lake. So we recognise the people who built this community.”

Co-chairman Edo Ten Broek also welcomed he more than 20 people attending the meeting. He said the society is looking for new locations. He also mentioned that donations to the organization will hopefully be tax deductable.

For the rest of this article: https://www.elliotlaketoday.com/local-news/local-historian-recalls-city-since-his-familys-arrival-in-1957-6852984