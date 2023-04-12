Mining the Northwest: ‘Diamond Dave’ strikes a chord with mines and exploration companies – by Graham Strong (Sudbury Mining Solutions Journal – April 12, 2023)

https://www.sudburyminingsolutions.com/

Thunder Bay-area’s dp Diamond Blades on the leading edge of core cutting and exploration services

A mystique has grown around the name “Diamond Dave” over the last 16 months or so. The man, Dave Pykari of dp Diamond Blades, said that he ran into many people at the recent PDAC mining conference in Toronto who were glad to put a face to the catchy name.

“When I introduced myself as Dave, they’d say, ‘Hey, nice to meet you.’ But when I introduced myself as Diamond Dave, they’d say, ‘Wow! Diamond Dave – I wanted to meet you!’ So this PDAC more than most was a really cool experience because of the positive changes we’ve made.”

The name and the company started more than 10 years ago. The name alludes to “Diamond” David Lee Roth of Van Halen fame (Pykari got the idea at a branding seminar), but it’s a name that suits him, too. He fits the part of a maverick entrepreneur in the mining exploration space. The name also refers to his diamond core cutting blades he developed to make core cutting cleaner, more efficient, faster, and easier.

Before dp Diamond Blades, most used core cutting saw blades were designed for concrete, not harder material such as granite, Pykari said. He developed six different blades, which cover the spectrum of core sample cutting from softer to harder rock.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudburyminingsolutions.com/top-stories/mining-the-northwest-diamond-dave-strikes-a-chord-with-mines-and-exploration-companies-6785731