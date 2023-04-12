Ford Motor Co. unveils details of plan to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce electric vehicles (Canadian Press/CBC News Canada – April 11, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/

Oakville Assembly Complex set to begin producing electric vehicles in 2025

Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub in the latest commitment by an automaker transitioning towards an electric future.

The automaker said Tuesday that it will start retooling the Ontario complex in the second quarter of 2024 and begin producing electric vehicles in 2025.The transformation of the Oakville site, to be renamed the Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex, will include a new 407,000 square-foot battery plant where parts produced at Ford’s U.S. operations will be assembled into battery packs.

General Motors is already producing electric delivery vans in Canada, but Ford says this is the first time a full-line automaker has announced plans to produce passenger EVs in Canada for the North American market.

GM said in February it plans to build motors for electric vehicles at its St. Catharines, Ont. propulsion plant. The motors will go into its BrightDrop electric delivery vans, which it produces in part at its Ingersoll, Ont. plant, as well as its electric pickup trucks, producing enough at the plant for 400,000 vehicles a year.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ford-motor-oakville-electric-vehicles-1.6806817