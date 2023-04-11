OPINION: Teck and the Keevil family: Canadian nationalism’s fraught last resources battle – by Eric Reguly (Globe and Mail – April 8, 2023)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Peter Munk would be thigh-slapping proud of Norman B. Keevil, the chairman emeritus of Teck Resources: the last big diversified mining company standing in the graveyard of Canadian mining companies.

Mr. Keevil (“Norm” to his friends and colleagues) is the son of Norman Bell Keevil, the prospector who, over a century ago, used a gold discovery in northern Ontario to launch what would become an international player in copper and zinc, with a market value of $30-billion.

Stress on “Canada,” for being Canadian-controlled, with headquarters on Canadian soil, has always made Mr. Keevil’s proud heart go thumpity-thump, as it did for Mr. Munk – the late founder and chair of Toronto’s Barrick Gold, once the world’s largest gold company.

At one point during the great hollowing out of Corporate Canada – in the middle part of this century’s first decade, when Falconbridge, Inco, Algoma Steel, Dofasco, Alcan and dozens of other resources and industrial companies were flogged off wholesale to foreign buyers – Mr. Munk charged into the Toronto office of The Globe and Mail to tell the editorial board that the sell-off had gone too far.

