Saskatchewan government releases new strategy on critical minerals – by Rob O’Flanagan (Saskatoon Star Phoenix – March 27, 2023)

The province is expanding the Saskatchewan Mineral Exploration Tax Credit from 10 per cent to 30 per cent.

The provincial government has launched a plan to double Saskatchewan’s stake in Canada’s critical minerals exploration sector, while establishing the province as a global hub for rare earth elements.

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison and Energy and Resources Minister Jim Reiter gave details of the new strategy at a news conference hosted by NexGen Energy in Saskatoon. The goal is to nearly double Saskatchewan’s stake in Canada’s critical minerals sector to 15 per cent from 8.5 per cent by 2030.

The minerals are those needed in crucial products and industries that sustain the global economy and support the planet’s clean energy security. They include uranium, potash, lithium, cobalt and copper. Rare earth elements include cerium, lanthanum, praseodymium and neodymium. Saskatchewan is rich in all of these minerals.

“Worldwide demand is surging as everything from computers and household appliances to wind turbines and electric vehicles require these minerals,” Reiter said. “Just as importantly, countries around the world are looking for safe, secure and sustainable partners.”

