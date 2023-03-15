Goliath Gold Complex, Ontario, Canada (Mining Technology – March 13, 2023)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

The Goliath gold complex is expected to produce 90,000oz of gold a year on average over its 13-year mine life.

The Goliath Gold Complex is a mining project proposed to be developed in north-western Ontario, Canada, by mineral exploration and development company Treasury Metals.

The complex comprises three deposits, namely Goliath, Goldlund and Miller, which are located on different land packages. A pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Goliath Gold Complex project was completed in February 2023. The project is estimated to require an initial capital expenditure of C$335m ($248m). The PFS indicated an annual average production capacity of 90,000oz of gold over the project’s 13-year lifespan.

Location and geology of the Goliath Gold Complex

The project is located around 5km north of the village of Wabigoon in the Kenora Mining Division in north-western Ontario. The Goliath property is located 20km east of the city of Dryden. The Goldlund and Miller deposits are located 25km and 35km north-east of the Goliath gold project, respectively.

The Goliath property covers an area of 7,601ha of mineral and surface rights; of these, the mineral rights cover 7,511ha. The Goldlund-Miller property encompasses 27,118ha of mineral rights. The Goliath Gold Complex is situated in the Archean Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou greenstone belt in the Wabigoon subprovince.

