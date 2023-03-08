Ontario approves environmental assessment terms of reference for 3rd and final road to Ring of Fire – by Logan Turner (CBC New Thunder Bay – March 6, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/

Plan co-developed and submitted by 2 First Nations in the area, but faces pushback from others in region

The province has approved the terms of reference for an environmental assessment (EA) on the third and final road leading to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire in northern Ontario.

The terms of reference lay out the work plan — including the scope and issues to be considered — for the EA on the Northern Road Link, a proposed two-lane, all-weather road.

It’s part of a proposal, along with the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webequie Supply Road, to build roughly 450 kilometres of all-season roadway through the boreal forest and swampy peat lands of northern Ontario, linking the Ring of Fire to the provincial highway network.

The terms of reference were developed and submitted last year by Marten Falls and Webequie. The Ontario government approved the the terms of reference for the other two roads in 2021.

