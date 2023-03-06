Neskantaga First Nation says it wasn’t adequately consulted in key Ring of Fire environmental study – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – March 6, 2023)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Neskantaga First Nation says it wasn’t adequately consulted in a key Ring of Fire environmental study, and is warning Ring of Fire Metals, the Australian mining company bent on developing the region, that it will have to use force against members of the First Nation before they would allow development.

Ontario and two other First Nations, Webequie and Marten Falls, agreed on Monday on terms of reference related to an environmental assessment for the last of the three proposed roads into the Ring of Fire.

Several other First Nations, including Neskantaga, would also be affected by any development in the minerals region, located about 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. In a YouTube video on Monday, Neskantaga chief Wayne Moonias said that the First Nation had not provided its consent to the terms of the environmental assessment, and vowed to fight against the development.

“This is unacceptable. This is something that is very concerning to us, and something that the CEO of Ring of Fire Metals needs to know. You’re not going to cross our river system without our free, prior and informed consent,” said Chief Moonias.

