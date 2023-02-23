Stacy Kennedy first woman appointed as permanent head of Vale Manitoba Operations – by Ian Graham (Thompson Citizen – February 22, 2023)

https://www.thompsoncitizen.net/

Vale’s Manitoba Operations will be permanently overseen by a woman for the first time come March 1, when Stacy Kennedy takes over the top job in Thompson.

Kennedy, who has previously served as interim general manager of Manitoba Operations and interim mine manager, inherits the role from Gary Annett, who is returning to his home of Sudbury, Ontario, where he will continue to work for the company, said a Feb. 22 Vale Canada press release. “I’m really excited to be taking on this role at a time when there’s a real shift happening in the mining industry,” said Kennedy in a press release.

“We’re seeing a much greater focus on diversity and inclusion as well as a greater commitment to our Indigenous communities and my goal is to use this opportunity to ensure our Manitoba Operations continue to follow this positive shift.”

A professional geologist and a resident of Thompson and Vale employee since 2007, Kennedy isn’t new to breaking ground for women in this province’s mining industry, having been named the first female president of the Mining Association of Manitoba in June of last year.

