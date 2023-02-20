Robinson Superior Treaty annuity trial continues at University of Sudbury – by Jenny Lamothe and Heidi Ulrichsen (Northern Ontario Business/Sudbury.com – February 17, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Experts, economists debate the value of development, resource extraction in treaty area

The third stage of the Robinson Superior Treaty annuity trial resumed this week at the University of Sudbury with the testimony of David Hutchings, an economist who specializes in conducting economic analysis in complex tax, securities and antitrust matters.

Presenting his report on behalf of the Anishnaabe people of the Superior area Feb. 13 and 14, and continuing next week, Hutchings offered his report as a reply to the economists who testified on behalf of the Crown.

While there are two treaty annuity trials currently before the courts, the Robinson Huron Treaty (RHT) people are currently in negotiations with the province. The Robinson Superior Treaty (RST) annuity’s case is currently being heard in Sudbury by Ontario Superior Court Justice Patricia Hennessy.

After the first two phases of the Robinson Superior trial, Hennessy ruled that the federal and Ontario governments had to pay an increased annuity that reflected a “fair share,” so long as there were enough resource-based revenues to do so without incurring a loss. She also made this ruling in regards to the Robinson Huron case.

