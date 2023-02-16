African Mining Indaba unlocks industry investment potential (Mining Weekly – February 13, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

The 2023 African Mining Indaba launched this week in Cape Town, drawing mining sector heavyweights from across the country and the globe. Promoting international collaboration and showcasing Africa’s continued potential in the mining sector, the theme for this year’s event is “Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security and Supply”.

Mining Indaba senior manager for communication strategy, Laura Cornish said that “when industry and government are actually able to come together and explore collaborative opportunities, it fosters an alignment of ideas and that decreases or actually lessens the barriers to alignment.”

Connecting influential thought-leaders from across the globe, the Mining Indaba has welcomed high profile guests including Felix Thisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chief Executive of Anglo American, Duncan Wanblad, and H.E. Eng. Khalid Bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs.

