Gold discoveries provided foundation for Porcupine Camp in 1912 – by Karen Bachmann (Timmins Daily Press – February 10, 2023)

Karen Bachmann is the director/curator of the Timmins Museum and a writer of local history.

Great moments from 1912: Robert Scott reached the South Pole on Jan. 17th (Roald Amundsen beat him by a month, arriving at the pole in December 1911); New Mexico became the 47th state in the US; the Olympic Games took place in Stockholm, Sweden; the Titanic set sail (and sank); the African National Congress was founded as the South African Native National Congress; Edgar Rice Burrows wrote “Tarzan of the Apes”; Casimir Funk introduced the concept of vitamins and Carl Jung published “Psychology of the Unconscious”.

And locally, results started to add up from those gold discoveries made in New Ontario during the rush of 1909. Evidence of this growth is apparent in the items featured in early editions of the Porcupine Advance newspaper.

The main story on the front page (“The Birth of the Porcupine – Canadian Gold-Mining History Made in a Day”) announced the official opening of the Dome Mine with “hundreds of distinguished public men, eminent mining engineers and cabinet ministers on route to participate in the celebration of this historic event.”

The party to open the Dome lasted a full two days: “For two nights darkness failed to settle over the golden streets, aflame with a myriad of lights supplied by one of the greatest water powers of the continent.”

For the rest of this column: https://www.timminspress.com/opinion/columnists/gold-discoveries-provided-foundation-for-porcupine-camp-in-1912?r