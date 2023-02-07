Sudbury is at the ‘epicentre’ of the electric vehicle boom, says economic development minister – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 7, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Vic Fedeli predicts exciting year ahead for Northern Ontario on the critical minerals development front

There’s a window of opportunity for Ontario to be part of the electrical vehicle revolution, said Vic Fedeli, the province’s economic development minister, and Ontario needs to move fast to secure its global position.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and Northern Ontario’s place in the global transition to clean energy technologies took up much of Fedeli’s speech before a Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce crowd on Feb. 6.

“We think the window is only open for a short period of time,” said Fedeli, as BEV and international battery manufacturers are looking for safe and secure places to park their capital investment dollars today.

In his travels as Ontario’s lead salesman, Fedeli said many multi-national executives widely regard this province as a “sea of calm” in being a stable and safe jurisdiction and a reliable business partner in a very turbulent world.

