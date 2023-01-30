British Columbia First Nations forge partnership to participate in Seabridge Gold’s KSM project – by Amanda Strutt (Mining.com – January 26, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

British Columbia’s Tahltan Nation and Nisg̱a’a Nation announced Thursday that they have joined together in a new partnership that brings new life to a historic and centuries-old Peace Treaty, through the Treaty Creek Limited Partnership.

The partnership was announced on the final day of AME Roundup conference in Vancouver and will optimize the Nisga’a and Tahltan’s participation at the massive Seabridge KSM project.

Seabridge Gold’s (TSX:SEA) KSM project is the biggest new mine proposal in resource-rich British Columbia, where there are currently eight new mines or mine expansions in the queue worth a total investment of C$6.6 billion ($4.9bn), according to Premier David Eby.

Seabridge recently produced a feasibility study and preliminary economic assessment plan for the gold, copper, silver and molybdenum deposit. It envisions a 33-year open pit operation and an additional 39 years of underground mining. The company plans to spend C$225 million this year on early-stage construction.

