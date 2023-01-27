Mining the Northwest: Greenstone mine builders pleased with the pace of progress – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 26, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

$1-billion construction project hits two-thirds mark, first gold pour on tap for 2024

More than 2.5 million tonnes of material has been removed during the construction of the Greenstone Gold open-pit mine outside Geraldton in northwestern Ontario.

Pre-production mining started last September with four haul tracks and giant excavating shovel working the site located at the intersection of Highways 11 and 584, a few kilometres south of the town. The removed material comes in the form of gold ore, waste rock and overburden.

Vancouver’s Equinox Gold delivered a project update this week reporting that construction is at the two-thirds mark (66 per cent) toward completion and that the US$1.23 billion project remains on budget and on schedule.

The first gold pour will take place sometime during the first half of 2014. “Hot commissioning” of the entire operation takes place during the first and second quarter of 2024.

