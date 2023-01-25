Police recover $1 million worth of gold and silver after teenagers get caught mid-heist in Toronto – by Anna Golubova (Kitco News – January 23, 2023)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) Police in Toronto recovered $967,811 (CAD $1.295 million) worth of precious metals after four teenage boys got caught “in the act” of robbing a store last month.

According to the police, three masked teenagers entered a precious metals store on Bloor Street in Toronto as the fourth suspect waited in the car. “On December 10, 2022, at 2:15 p.m., three masked suspects entered a precious metals store … with a firearm.

The suspects obtained a quantity of gold and silver and made their way to a nearby vehicle, in which a fourth suspect was waiting,” York Regional Police said in a press release published Friday.

Police recovered $967,811 (CAD $1.295 million) worth of gold and silver, a stolen vehicle, and a loaded handgun. All four teenagers were arrested as they tried to drive away with the stolen gold and silver bars and coins.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2023-01-23/Police-recover-1-million-worth-of-gold-and-silver-after-teenagers-get-caught-mid-heist-in-Toronto.html