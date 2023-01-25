Earthquake related to mining activity at Garson Mine: Earthquakes Canada – by Mia Jensen (Sudbury Star – January 23, 2023)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake is ‘small,’ official says

Earthquakes Canada said a 2.8-magnitude earthquake felt across Greater Sudbury on Sunday was related to mining activity in Garson Mine. According to the organization’s website, the rumbling was “lightly felt” across the city at around 2:17 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Seismologist Allison Bent said Earthquakes Canada received nearly 200 online reports of shaking throughout the entire region, with the effects strongest in the epicentre near the Garson mine. A map of those reports indicates that some residents felt the effects from as far as Skead, Onaping and Nairn Centre.

“Magnitude 2.8 is small,” said Bent. “It’s large enough to be felt close to the epicenter and by some people a few tens of km away. We would not expect damage from anything that size.”

This quake was less intense than several others reported across the region in recent years. Larger events include magnitude 3.4 and 4.1 earthquakes recorded in 2021 and a magnitude 3.5 earthquake in 2020.

