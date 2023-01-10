Remaining staff to be terminated as receivership approved for Caribou mine – by Shane Magee (CBC News New Brunswick – January 10, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/

A British Columbia judge approved an order Monday to place Trevali Mining (New Brunswick) Ltd. in receivership later this month, resulting in the termination of remaining Caribou mine employees.

Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick granted the order after a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. The company will be placed in receivership at 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 24. Receivership allows secured creditors to recover what they’re owed when a company defaults on its payments.

The mine, about 50 kilometres southwest of Bathurst, produced zinc, lead and silver until its parent company, Trevali Mining Corp., filed for creditor protection in August. Mining was halted at Caribou, which was placed into a care-and-maintenance mode.

Court filings indicate Trevali had 121 workers and employed 165 contractors in August before 100 employees were laid off. Dawid Cieloszczyk, a lawyer representing mine workers in United Steelworkers Local 1306, told the judge on Monday there were five remaining unionized employees.

