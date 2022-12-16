RCMP searches Ivanhoe Mines Vancouver office in hunt for documents on Swiss bank account transfers – by Geoffrey York (Globe and Mail – December 16, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The RCMP has searched the Vancouver office of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. to seek information on $2.7-million in bank transfers from Ivanhoe to a Swiss bank account in connection with contracts for its Congolese mining operations, The Globe and Mail has learned.

The RCMP obtained the search warrant after saying it had reasonable grounds to believe that Ivanhoe violated Canada’s Criminal Code and Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act between 2014 and 2018, according to a brief disclosure by Ivanhoe in an annual information form.

Ivanhoe co-operated in the search of its Vancouver office in November, 2021, and no charges have been laid against the company or its directors or employees, Ivanhoe said in the disclosure earlier this year.

British Columbia court documents in the case – obtained by The Sentry, a U.S.-based investigative organization, and shared with The Globe – contain a six-page list of documents and computer equipment that the RCMP was authorized to seize from Ivanhoe’s office.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-rcmp-obtains-search-warrant-for-ivanhoe-mines-office-in-hunt-for/