The Drift: Sudbury mining camp remains active with explorers – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – December 14, 2022)

New sources of nickel and platinum keep the drills turning this winter

Nickel and base metals continue to drive exploration in the Sudbury mining camp with a handful of junior miners preparing for winter drill programs.

Magna Mining, the redevelopers of a decommissioned INCO property near Whitefish, reported some high-grade nickel hits this week from its first drilling program at the former Crean Hill Mine. The Sudbury junior miner acquired the shuttered underground mine last month and launched a maiden 2,000-metre program this fall.

Now dubbed the Denison Project, the Crean Hill Mine is located in the southwest corner of the Sudbury basin. The company released a new mineral estimate for the project showing more than 31 million tonnes of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium and gold.

With 10 drill holes completed so far, the company reported some high-grade nickel intersections of 3.8 per nickel over 10.8 metres of drill core, including 6 per cent nickel over 5.8 metres.

