Updates on Quebec plan for critical and strategic minerals – by Diane L.M. Cook (Canadian Mining Journal – December 4, 2022)

Global net-zero emissions by 2050 targets have Canada’s resource industry re-thinking its long game. Quebec is ramping up mining of its key minerals required to manufacture electric vehicle batteries. The province plans to become a leader in the critical strategic minerals (CSM) mining sector and a leader in the electric vehicle battery manufacturing sector for the North American automotive industry.

In its “Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-25.” The province identified four policy pillars to promote the development of CSM to encourage investment in the province, meet the growing demand for these mineral resources, and play an active role in the global energy transition.

Plan updates

Since the plan was released in October 2020, several new developments have occurred in the province’s mining industry.

Eric de Montigny, a spokesperson for Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forest (MNRF) says, “MNRF recently announced the launch of a CSM-specific research network aimed at increasing synergies between organizations to develop concrete and accessible solutions for the mining industry more rapidly … to increase geoscientific knowledge in the province, several targeted work campaigns were carried out to better understand the potential of CSM in various regions, namely, Nord-du-Québec, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Mauricie and Outaouais.”

