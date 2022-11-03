Timmins nickel explorer sees big tonnage potential at Shaw Dome Project – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – November 1, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

EV Nickel envisions “clean nickel” mining and processing operation to supply the electric vehicle makers

A little bit of Mark Selby and Canada Nickel appears to be rubbing off on an exploration startup company in the Timmins mining camp. EV Nickel hopes to replicate the marketing success of Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project by proving up a low-grade, large-tonnage nickel resource at its Shaw Dome Project, 25 kilometres southeast of the city.

The Toronto company recently released some promising early assay results from last summer’s drilling program that show a new zone of nickel mineralization at the CarLang area of its enormous 30,000-hectare exploration property.

In a news release, management said based on the results they’ve gotten back from the first four of 28 drill holes, CarLang could be a potential low-grade, big-tonnage nickel resource. They believe it’s comparable to Canada Nickel’s more than one-billion-tonne Crawford deposit, situated 40 kilometres north of Timmins, which has an average grade at 0.24 per cent nickel.

With two holes from CarLang grading at 22 per cent nickel, the company maintains it’s a harbinger of good things to come. More drill results will trickle in from the assay lab in the coming weeks before Christmas. At CarLang, EV Nickel said it has only drilled a small 1.4-kilometre portion of a 10-kilometre trend.

