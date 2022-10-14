New mining geophysics firm sets up shop in Sudbury – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 13, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Being located in the ‘Canada’s mining centre’ prompted move north for Wireline Services Group (Canada)

Wireline Services Group (WSG) got its start more than 20 years ago working in the historic Kambalda nickel and gold mining region of Western Australia. Now the Perth-headquartered mining tech company has established a firm foothold in Canada’s preeminent nickel mining camp.

The geophysics company recently moved into a spacious 7,500-square-foot office and shop on Valleyview Road in Val Caron last month, hiring two locals and transplanting two others from Toronto.

“It’s the mining centre of Canada,” said CEO Joe Dwyer, when asked what prompted the move north from Toronto. “Everyone calls Sudbury the birthplace of nickel.” From Sudbury, they’ll be servicing all of their Canadian clients, under the banner of PanPacific Wireline Services Inc. and trading as Wireline Services Group (Canada).

The move to Sudbury was really a no-brainer. One of their clients is Vale, all the more reason to move their services to the Nickel City. The company’s bread and butter work is subsurface boreline geophysics and surface geophysics, mainly for mine exploration and development.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/new-mining-geophysics-firm-sets-up-shop-in-sudbury-5949579