Why Canada needs an EV battery strategy – now – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – September 27, 2022)

For half a century, oil production has been a major economic engine for Canada.

But just as the internal combustion engine is starting to give way to the battery-powered electric vehicle (EV), so too does Canada need to develop a new industrial engine, says a new report by Clean Energy Canada and Trillum Network for Advanced Manufacturing.

Minerals like copper, nickel, lithium, cobalt, manganese, graphite and rare earths promise to become the new oil. Canada’s New Economic Engine argues the case for Canada to act quickly to leverage the country’s vast mineral resources, clean electricity and Eastern Canadian manufacturing capacity to become an EV battery-producing powerhouse.

“If Canada plays its cards right, it has the potential to build a domestic EV battery supply chain that could support up to 250,000 jobs by 2030 and add $48 billion to the Canadian economy annually,” the report estimates.

“It confirms what is a very genuine and enormous opportunity for British Columbia and the rest of Canada, if we develop a battery supply chain,” Michael Goehring, president of the Mining Association of BC (MABC) said of the report.

