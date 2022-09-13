Sabina says yes to building a gold mine in western Nunavut – by Jane George (CBC News North – September 13, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

‘A milestone decision for the company,’ says CEO and president Bruce McLeod

Nunavut is set to see a third operating gold mine in 2025 with Sabina Gold and Silver Corp.’s recent decision to move ahead on building its Goose gold mine.

Sabina’s CEO and president, Bruce McLeod, called the Sept. 7 construction announcement “a milestone decision for the company,” adding it was exciting “to formally commit to becoming a significant Canadian gold producer.” The Goose mine is located about 400 kilometres south of Cambridge Bay and lies 172 kilometres away from Sabina’s marine laydown facility in Bathurst Inlet.

By the first quarter of 2025, the company aims for Goose to become the territory’s third operating gold mine, joining Agnico Eagle’s two gold mines in the Kivalliq region.

Planning is key for isolated mine project

The Goose gold mine project’s challenge is its remoteness and logistics, McLeod said. Construction of the mine facility is set to start in the first quarter of 2023. “This has also been an opportunity for us, as we have had to start to plan and procure early to ensure that logistics run smoothly and do not delay the project,” he said.

