Is there a ‘business case’ for defending Canada? – by Kelly McParland (National Post – August 29, 2022)

I generally try to avoid arguments about climate change, given that most people already know what they believe. It’s like views on abortion or Donald Trump: this late in the game you’re unlikely to be swayed by anything someone else has to say.

Yet it’s also hard to ignore when certain things happen, like, for instance, a raging fire burning down your house, or a heating bill that’s suddenly 10 times higher than it used to be. As far as the climate crusade goes, if you Google “China coal power generation,” what you get is this:

-“China coal power generation nears record” (Financial Times)

-“China plans 43 new coal-fired plants” (Time)

-“China turns back to coal as record heat wave causes power shortages” (CNN)

-“China is building more than half of the world’s new coal power plants” (New Scientist)

There’s lots more like that. My own view on climate change is that the change is obvious, but isn’t likely to be mitigated by the sort of measures favoured by many preening politicians, self-important activists and self-styled experts with their love of splashy photo ops and international summits reached by private jet and convoys of limousines.

