Magna Mining looks to revive former Sudbury nickel, copper mine – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 17, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Company acquiring former Crean Hill Mine on its path to become a mid-tier Canadian nickel miner

A Sudbury junior miner, with big ambitions to become a major Sudbury-area nickel producer, has picked up a choice piece of ground.

Magna Mining has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire all of the shares of Lonmin Canada in a deal worth $16 million.

The prize is the Denison Project which features the past producing Crean Hill Mine, a former Inco (now Vale) nickel and copper operation in the southwestern corner of the Sudbury basin.

Nickel is one of the world’s most in-demand metals. It’s a critical metal used in battery manufacturing for electric vehicles. Crean Hill operated off and on from 1905 to 2002. A total of 20.3 million tons of nickel, copper and platinum group metals were mined from underground and three open pits.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/magna-mining-looks-to-revive-former-sudbury-nickel-copper-mine-5704571