Lithium projects in Africa increasing, but Americas will still dominate – Fitch Solutions – by Tasneem Bulbulia (MiningWeekly.com – August 8, 2022)

Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research expects to see an increase in lithium development projects in Africa, particularly from Chinese firms, with investment buoyed by expectations for lithium to resist the downwards trend of most nonferrous metals in the second half of the year amid strong demand.

Fitch Solutions estimates that, currently, there are nine lithium mining projects in development in Africa – in Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mali, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – which is still small relative to the number of projects being developed in the Americas, Australia and Europe.

Zimbabwe is expected to remain the largest lithium producer on the continent in the near term, with production growth underpinned by the Arcadia lithium project and government support.

Fitch Solutions adds that the advancement of the Karibib project in Namibia could benefit environmental, social and corporate governance-focused European battery manufacturers.

