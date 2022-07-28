Madagascar: Four Illegal Gold Mines Suspended – by Josef Skrdlik (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project – July 25, 2022)

https://www.occrp.org/en/

Madagascar authorities have suspended four illegal gold mining operations that were run by Chinese nationals on the Kamoro river in the northwest of the country – according to a statement by the Ministry of Mines and Strategic Resources released this week.

During the intervention, the police arrested individuals guarding the mines and confiscated a number of heavy machines, including dredgers, excavators and loaders. The organizers of the mining operations managed to flee the site.

The waters of the gold-rich Kamaro river had been illegally exploited since 2016. “The losses arising from this unlawful mining could reach millions of dollars every year,” says the statement.

Madagascar has sizeable deposits of gold and is also rich in cobalt, nickel, chromium and other minerals. Yet, the country has not been able to benefit much from its natural resource wealth. It ranks among the least developed countries in the world, with 75% of its population living in extreme poverty.

