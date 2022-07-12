EV Nickel rises on high grade drill results at Shaw Dome in Ontario – by Naimul Karim (Northern Miner – July 11, 2022)

Shares of EV Nickel (TSXV: EVNI) jumped more than 50% in morning trading as the company’s latest drill results from its Shaw Dome project in Timmins, Ont., intersected high-grade nickel sulphide.

Highlights from the drill results included 14.30 metres grading 1.50% nickel starting from 311.8 metres in drillhole EV22-12, including 5.40 metres grading 2.96% nickel; and 5.50 metres grading 1.33% nickel starting from 373.50 metres in drillhole EV22-13.

The assay results are from the first two holes completed as part of the company’s Phase 2 drill program, which is targeting the down plunge potential of the Langmuir W4 zone.

“The continuation of the high-grade mineralization over significant drill core widths…gives me confidence that we will be able to extend the W4 Zone along plunge,” Paul Davis, the company’s vice president of exploration, said in a press release.

