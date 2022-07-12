A First Nations’ ‘Quiet Revolution’ has begun – by Diane Francis (Financial Post – July 11, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

Mandate of AFN president RoseAnne Archibald reinstated to allow for ‘forensic’ audit of organization she has alleged is rife with corruption

The “Quiet Revolution” involved the evolution of Quebec society in the 1960s through a series of reforms. A second Quiet Revolution, involving Indigenous people, has begun in Canada and is being led by the first female National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), RoseAnne Archibald of Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northeastern Ontario.

Archibald was elected in July 2021 as a reformer but on June 17 she was suspended by the assembly’s leadership (its executive committee and national board of directors) following allegations against her by some staff members of bullying. Her response was that she has been “undermined, discredited and attacked” in her efforts to clean up the organization, which she accused of mounting “smear campaigns” in order to silence her.

On July 5, the AFN’s General Assembly overturned its executive and board by reinstating her and giving her a mandate to launch an independent review of AFN salaries, financial transactions and contracts. This is good news. The AFN was formed in 1982 and modelled on the United Nations to protect and advance the aboriginal and treaty rights and interests of First Nations in Canada, including health, education, culture and language.

Each First Nation is represented by their chief and there are 632 First Nations and 1.67 million people in Canada who identify themselves as an Indigenous person, according to the 2016 Census.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-a-first-nations-quiet-revolution-has-begun?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1657574409