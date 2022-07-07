Jane Goodall to help celebrate Sudbury’s 10-millionth tree – by Tyler Clarke (Sudbury.com – July 6, 2022)

https://www.sudbury.com/

The public is invited to attend a celebration at Bell Park on Thursday afternoon, at which the 10-millionth tree in the city’s 44-year regreening effort will be planted and world-renowned scientist Jane Goodall will be in attendance

In what Mayor Brian Bigger considers a “historic moment” for Greater Sudbury, the community has been invited to celebrate the planting of the 10-millionth tree at Bell Park on Thursday.

World-renowned scientist Jane Goodall will be joining the 3 p.m. celebration at the William Bell Gazebo to film a segment for the upcoming IMAX film, “Reasons for Hope.” The city’s regreening effort under which these 10 million trees have been planted since 1978 certainly qualifies as a reason for hope, Bigger told Sudbury.com.

“My god, you look at the pictures of the black rock with dead tree stumps and a pretty desolate environment,” Bigger said of the city prior to its regreening, adding that it would have been difficult at the time to imagine how greatly things would improve in only one generation.

“It’s not hopeless, things can be repaired, turned around in the environment, and look at what Sudbury has done.” The city’s regreening effort has been ongoing since 1978 and has remained the product of various community and industry partners.

