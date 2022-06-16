Musselwhite team wins Ontario Mine Rescue contest – by Jackson Chen (Canadian Mining Journal – June 15, 2022)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

From June 7 to 9, Ontario Mine Rescue hosted the provincial competition at Vale’s Creighton mine in Sudbury, Ont., and announced the winners at a banquet on the final evening.

“The invitation-only event marks the final month of the annual mine rescue volunteer training cycle, and the provincial competition brings together all of the district winners and challenges them to resolve an advanced mine emergency,” Ted Hanley, VP of Ontario Mine Rescue, stated in a news release.

Unlike the district competitions, which are held in spectator-friendly hockey arenas with a maze of simulated mine workings constructed on the arena floor, the provincial competition sends teams into an actual operating underground mine.

“Spectators viewed the teams via camera feed to surface, as each team navigates the mine and attempts to solve a variety of mine hazards using their knowledge, skills and abilities to evacuate the workers trapped underground and restore the mine to safe working conditions.

