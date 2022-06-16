JV Article: Lomiko Metals aims to be a regional hub to supply the graphite essential to lithium-ion battery manufacturers – by Mining.com/Lomiko Metals (Mining.com – June 15, 2022)

https://www.mining.com/

Canadian explorer Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR; US-OTC: LMRMF) is looking for graphite and lithium — critical ingredients for the anode and cathode of lithium-ion batteries driving the global push towards decarbonization.

The junior miner is advancing its wholly-owned flagship La Loutre graphite project in the Grenville graphite belt of southern Quebec, approximately 180 km northwest of Montreal.

The project sits close to several other graphite projects, including Northern Graphite‘s (TSXV: NGC; US-OTC: NGPHF) Lac des Iles, about 50 km to the northwest, and Matawinie, owned by Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV: NOU; US-OTC: NMGRF), 100 km northeast.

Lomiko is also exploring the highly prospective belt in search of additional graphite deposits to develop “a sustainable supply of large flake natural graphite for the emerging regional electric vehicle battery manufacturing market and wider markets for graphite,” says Gordana Slepcev, the company’s chief operating officer.

