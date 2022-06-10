Timmins suggested at Mining Expo to be a potential hotbed for nickel – by Andrew Autio (Timmins Daily Press – June 10, 2022)

https://www.timminspress.com/

‘We believe we’re on the verge of unlocking an entire nickel district here’

Mark Selby not only believes in Canada Nickel Company’s much-anticipated Crawford Project, he feels the Timmins area could see several more major deposits discovered in the coming years. Selby, the company’s chairman and CEO, was one of the speakers on Day 2 of the 2022 Canadian Mining Expo.

A series of presentations were made by mining industry companies and stakeholders in the ballroom of the McIntyre Community Complex in Schumacher, in addition to the hundreds of booths, displays, demonstrations, and networking opportunities inside and out.

“As exciting as Crawford is, which is the largest nickel sulphide discovery since the early 1970s, we believe we’re on the verge of unlocking an entire nickel district here in Timmins,” Selby told the audience.

The Crawford Project is located just 40 kilometres north of Timmins, and is 100 per cent owned by Canada Nickel. It was discovered in 2019. “We picked up two other properties yesterday, and we think we’ll be able to find another half a dozen ‘Crawfords’ in the region, and turn Timmins into one of the most important nickel producing regions – not only in Canada, but in the world.”

