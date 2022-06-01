Kazatomprom Marks 25 Years in Business: CEO Talks Achievements and Efforts to Establish Nuclear Fuel Cycle Facilities – by AIBARSHYN AKHMETKALI (The Astana Times – May 31, 2022)

NUR-SULTAN – Kazatomprom national atomic company, the world’s largest uranium producer, celebrates 25 years that turned it into the world’s leader in both uranium mining and sales. To mark the date, Kazatomprom CEO Mazhit Sharipov spoke about the company’s key achievements, its efforts to establish nuclear fuel cycle production in Kazakhstan, and develop an environmentally friendly energy complex in an interview with The Astana Times.

Being the global leader in primary uranium production, Kazakhstan meets more than 45 percent of the world’s annual nuclear fuel needs with a quarter of the world’s supplies coming directly from Kazatomprom. Last year the company sold uranium products to 21 customers in eight countries.

This year Kazatomprom celebrates its 25th anniversary. Tell us about the company’s achievements over this period and the strategy of Kazatomprom for the next years.

Uranium reserves are a long-term asset of the country, the management of which was entrusted to Kazatomprom. All these years, the company has not just managed this asset but has constantly introduced new technologies and implemented projects to develop its activities for the benefit of current and future generations.

While the focus of our strategy is to maintain the company’s leadership in uranium mining, we are also working to establish new nuclear fuel cycle production facilities in Kazakhstan over time, to produce more refined and more valuable uranium products.

