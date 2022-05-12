Authorities hope to reach survivors trapped in Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso – by Georgie Smyth (CBC News World – May 10, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/

The race to reach eight workers trapped in a flooded, Canadian-owned zinc mine in West Africa is making progress. Trevali Mining Corp. says access to its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso is improving after more than 32 million litres of water were pumped out of the shaft.

Workers became trapped more than 500 metres below the surface on April 16, after heavy rain caused flash flooding which breached two embankments outside the mine, said Trevali in a statement to CBC News on Tuesday. Sixteen other workers underground at the time were able to escape.

With no communication since then, it’s not known if the eight men survived the deluge but authorities in Burkina Faso say there is a chance they could have made it to a refuge chamber containing food and supplies.

Company criticized

Families of the trapped men are using their faith to give them hope. “May God protect us. May he bring out our husbands, our sons and our children alive,” said Sylvia Bakoala, a spokesperson for the families of the missing, in one of many video updates from the government.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/burkina-faso-trapped-miners-1.6448457