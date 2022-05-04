The Drift: Mining and movement in the Ring of Fire six years out, says Noront boss – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 4, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Wyloo Metals preparing to puts its stamp on James Bay mineral projects

Expect 2028 to be the year when the first truckloads of nickel concentrate will be rumbling out of the James Bay lowlands to market.That was the best educated guess from Noront Resources CEO Alan Coutts on an approximate date when the Eagle’s Nest nickel mine in the Ring of Fire will go into production.

During a Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce webinar on May 3, Coutts delivered an update to an online audience on the latest goings-on with the company and a basic primer on how Noront’s new Australian owners, Wyloo Metals, intend to approach development in Ontario’s Far North. Wyloo’s $616.9-million acquisition of Noront was finalized in early April.

Coutts emphasized it’s “early days” in the relationship as Perth-headquartered Wyloo begins a thorough review of Noront’s mineral assets in the Far North and all aspects of the company’s downstream manufacturing plans and introduces itself to First Nation communities and influential politicians and business leaders.

The prize for Wyloo always has been the Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper and platinum group metals project, the most mine-ready of all of Noront’s holdings. Once estimated to have a 20-year mine life, its rich and open-ended potential is what drew Wyloo to beat out rival BHP in a bidding war for Noront last year.

