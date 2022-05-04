BHP President, Minerals Americas Rag Udd Speech – (Economic Club of Canada – May 2, 2022)

Thank you for the opportunity to speak with you today. As a proud Canadian myself, it is great to be back in Canada visiting the teams in Saskatchewan and Toronto.

Today, I am going to focus on three key points:

The exciting period of development ahead for the resources industry;

The opportunities Canada has to benefit from this development; and

Our plans for investment in Canada, and in particular our new Potash investment in Saskatchewan

And you will have to forgive me, but as a Canadian mining engineer who has worked all over the world with different commodities, I have been accused of being overly enthusiastic about Jansen and potash – so I have asked the organisers to keep me crisp on timing so we have plenty of time for questions.

In terms of the resources industry, we are in the midst of a truly dynamic period. The resources industry has always been central to the industrial needs of the world, but right now we are also central to helping solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.

Challenges like decarbonisation; like building the infrastructure to change the way we use and create power on a massive scale; and like how we feed a growing population with increasingly scarce arable land.

For the rest of this speech: https://www.bhp.com/news/media-centre/reports-presentations/2022/05/economic-club-of-canada