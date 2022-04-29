Some in Nunavut community question where money from mining company has gone – by Emma Tranter (CBC News North – April 29, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Baffinland offering no details on how it spent $42.9 million in Sanirajak, pop. 850

A company that runs the largest mining operation in Nunavut says it has given tens of millions of dollars in contracts to Inuit firms in the hamlet of Sanirajak, but some residents say they don’t know where that money has gone.

An Oct. 18, 2021, memo from Baffinland Iron Mines, which runs the Mary River iron ore mine near Pond Inlet, summarizes community engagement with its neighbours. A section of the memo highlights direct benefits to Sanirajak, a community of about 850 people, including $42.9 million awarded to Inuit firms there since 2018.

Baffinland told The Canadian Press in a statement that it could not provide details on the money, including the names of its contractors in Sanirajak, because its commercial contracts are confidential.

It did say the $42.9 million represents the value of contracts awarded to Inuit firms that did work at its Mary River and Milne Inlet sites, with most of the costs being labour, materials, equipment or facilities. “Contractor profit is only a portion of the $42.9M figure,” it said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/baffinland-sanirajak-43-million-1.6435608