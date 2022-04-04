Science North’s Go Deeper campaign gets major financial boost – by Staff (Sudbury Star – April 2, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Science North on Thursday launched a capital campaign for its $7.4 million Go Deeper expansion project at Dynamic Earth.The project represents the largest investment in mining and earth sciences experiences since Dynamic Earth’s inception in 2001.

Go Deeper will provide memorable experiences that portray modern mining in a realistic way and showcase this rapidly changing and dynamic industry, Science North said in a release. The capital campaign aims to raise $3 million.

“Dynamic Earth is an important asset to not only our community, but also the overall Northern Ontario mining sector,” said Stella Holloway, capital campaign co-chair. “Through the programs and experiences of the Go Deeper project, all of Northern Ontario will have the opportunity to engage with our vibrant, dynamic and innovative industry.”

A key project component encompasses specific strategies to broaden and deepen the scope of Go Deeper across Northern Ontario. Interactive exhibits at partner attractions, portable exhibits for community events, and classroom STEM kits and programs for First Nation schools will bring educational, economic and social benefits to communities across the North.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/entertainment/local-arts/science-norths-go-deeper-campaign-gets-major-financial-boost