INTERVIEW: Ontario ‘all in’ to develop full EV, battery supply chains: minister – by Nick Lazzaro (S&P Global – March 28, 2022)

https://www.spglobal.com/

Ontario aims to propel its leadership in automotive electrification by continuing to attract key industrial investments that will establish a complete electric vehicle and battery supply chain in the region, according to a government official.

“Quite frankly, we are all in with our chips on electric vehicle production in Ontario,” Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade, said in an interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Fedeli said Ontario’s government has already worked to bring C$13 billion ($10.36 billion) of investment to the province over the last 18 months that has spurred an industrial transition in support of a growing EV industry.

The investments include a recent commitment announced March 23 by Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions to jointly build Canada’s first large-scale EV battery gigafactory in Windsor, Ontario, with production expected to begin in 2024.

For the rest of this article: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/market-insights/latest-news/energy-transition/032822-interview-ontario-all-in-to-develop-full-ev-battery-supply-chains-minister