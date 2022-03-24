Nipigon-area lithium hunter inks exploration agreement with First Nations – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 22, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Imagine Lithium defining and expanding deposit first discovered in the 1950s

A Vancouver lithium outfit has signed an exploration agreement with three northwestern Ontario First Nation communities – Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek. and Red Rock Indian Band – in the Lake Nipigon area.

A March 21 news release from Imagine Lithium said the document sets up a framework with the communities for ongoing consultation and accommodation around the company’s exploration work at its Jackpot Lithium Project, 140 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

Each community named in the agreement receives one million common share purchase warrants, entitling the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the company at a price of $0.11 per warrant share for a period of five years.

Company president-CEO J. C. St-Amour stated this agreement formalizes their respect for the environment and local First Nation traditional knowledge. Down the road, there could be local employment opportunities, education and training for Indigenous students studying in a mining-related field.

